Jake Buxton: Burton Albion sign former Derby and Wigan defender

Jake Buxton played 159 games for Derby County and has made a total of 418 career appearances

Burton Albion have re-signed former Derby County and Wigan defender Jake Buxton on a one-year contract.

The 32-year-old left the Latics by mutual consent last week because he wanted to be closer to his family.

Buxton links up with Nigel Clough for a third time, the Brewers manager having previously signed the centre-back for both Burton and Derby.

"He very nearly made the Premier League with Derby. He's a very good, experienced defender," Clough said.

"He knows the challenges we face at the club the size of Burton. He'll be under no illusions and he will fit straight in."

Buxton first joined Burton prior to the 2008-09 season before a seven-year spell with Derby. He played 42 games for Wigan last season, but the Latics were relegated to League One.

