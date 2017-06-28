Kgosi Ntlhe: Stevenage release South Africa left-back

Kgosi Ntlhe started 22 matches for Stevenage last season

Stevenage left-back Kgosi Ntlhe has been released after just one season with the League Two club.

The 23-year-old, capped once by South Africa, joined Boro after leaving Peterborough United last summer.

Ntlhe made 24 appearances for Darren Sarll's side as they just missed out on the fourth-tier play-offs last term.

The announcement of his departure comes after Stevenage confirmed the signing of former Millwall left-back Joe Martin on Tuesday.