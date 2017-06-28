Bradley Ash: Barnsley loan striker to Boreham Wood

Bradley Ash joined Barnsley after scoring 14 goals in 14 starts for Weston-super-Mare

National League side Boreham Wood have signed striker Bradley Ash on a season-long loan from Barnsley.

The 21-year-old joined the Tykes in 2016 from Weston-super-Mare but has so far not made a first-team appearance for the Championship club.

Ash spent the much of last season back on loan at Weston-super-Mare, scoring 19 goals in 34 matches.

"I think that I can really progress here and I think I can do well for the team," he told the club website.