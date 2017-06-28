Plymouth Argyle sign Gregg Wylde and Doncaster's Aaron Taylor-Sinclair

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (left) was limited to one start last season through injury, while Gregg Wylde spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Northampton

Plymouth Argyle have re-signed former Rangers winger Gregg Wylde, while left-back Aaron Taylor-Sinclair has also joined the League One side.

Wylde, 26, left the Pilgrims for Millwall last summer but had his Lions contract cancelled in May.

Fellow Scot Taylor-Sinclair, also 26, had spent the past two seasons with Doncaster but was released after their promotion to the third tier.

Left-back Gary Sawyer has also signed a new deal to remain at Home Park.

The 31-year-old has made 72 appearances since rejoining the Pilgrims for a second spell in 2015.

He helped them win promotion to League One last term, but was restricted to playing 22 games because of injuries.

