Linfield's only focus is La Fiorita - Healy
Linfield boss David Healy says he is only thinking of overcoming La Fiorita in the Champions League qualifier and not a possible second-round game against Celtic.
The Irish League winners face the San Marino side in the first leg at Windsor Park on Wednesday night.
If Linfield progress the first leg against Celtic in Belfast would be moved to 14 July because of security concerns.