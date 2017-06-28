Eastleigh: Mark Yeates joins National League side on a two-year deal

From the section

Mark Yeates netted Bradford's fourth goal in their 4-2 FA Cup fourth round win against Chelsea in 2015

Former Bradford and Watford midfielder Mark Yeates has joined National League Eastleigh on a two-year deal.

Yeates made 30 appearances in all competitions while playing for Blackpool and Notts County last season.

He joined the Magpies in January, but was released by the League Two club at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old was among the goalscorers in Bradford's shock 4-2 FA Cup fourth round win against Chelsea in January 2015.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.