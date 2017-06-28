Mark Randall: Newport County release midfielder by mutual consent

From the section

Mark Randall started his career with Arsenal and has previously featured for the Gunners in the Champions League

Newport County midfielder Mark Randall has left the club after having his contract terminated by mutual consent.

The former MK Dons midfielder joined Newport on a two-year deal last summer from Barnet and made 27 appearances.

The 27-year old was out of favour with previous boss Graham Westley, but played a key role in the Exiles' escape from League Two relegation.

Randall is understood to be close to agreeing a deal to sign for a fellow League Two club.

Meanwhile, former Newport striker Ryan Bird, released by the Exiles this summer, has joined non-league Dover Athletic.