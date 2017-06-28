Myles Weston: Ebbsfleet United sign Wycombe Wanderers winger

From the section

Myles Weston scored three goals in his 19 League Two games last season

National League side Ebbsfleet have signed Wycombe winger Myles Weston on a free transfer.

Weston played 19 league and cup games for the Chairboys last season after signing from Southend in June 2016.

The 29-year-old has made 327 career Football League appearances, having also played for Charlton, Brentford, Gillingham and Notts County.

He is Ebbsfleet's fourth signing since winning promotion from the National League South last season.

Details of the length of Weston's contract have not been disclosed.