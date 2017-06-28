Scott Parker: Fulham and former England midfielder retires from football

Scott Parker won his first England cap against Denmark in November 2003

Former England midfielder Scott Parker has announced his retirement.

Parker won 18 England caps between 2003 and 2013, captaining the Three Lions in a friendly against Holland in 2012.

The 36-year-old started his career at Charlton, before moving to Chelsea for £10m in January 2004.

He made more than 450 league appearances in a career which also included spells with Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham before he joined Fulham in 2013.

Parker's contract at Craven Cottage was set to expire on 30 June, but he had been in talks with the Championship club over an extension.

"I believe now is the right time to move on to the next chapter in my life and career," he said in a statement.

"I feel incredibly honoured and proud to have enjoyed the career that I have and I've loved every moment of it."