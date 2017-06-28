Jordan Cranston: Cheltenham Town defender signs new contract for 2017-18

Left-back Jordan Cranston (right) has made 38 league starts for Cheltenham

Cheltenham Town defender Jordan Cranston has signed an extended one-year deal with the League Two club.

The 23-year-old has been with the Robins since January 2016, having previously played for clubs including Notts County and Wolves.

He made 46 appearances in all competitions for Cheltenham in the 2016-17 season.

"He's got a lot of potential and is one of our best athletes," manager Gary Johnson told the club website.