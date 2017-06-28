Barrow sign David Fitzpatrick following release by AFC Wimbledon

David Fitzpatrick
Fitzpatrick scored once and made four assists for Wimbledon

National League club Barrow have signed winger David Fitzpatrick following his release by AFC Wimbledon.

The 22-year-old has joined on a one-year deal with the option of a second, and is Barrow's sixth summer signing.

He started his career at Fulham before moving to QPR where he failed to make a first-team appearance.

Fitzpatrick moved to Wimbledon in 2014 but only played 13 games, and had a loan spell in the National League with Torquay last term, scoring three goals.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story