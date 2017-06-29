James Collins: Luton Town sign Crawley Town striker

James Collins played in all but one of Crawley Town's league games last season

Luton Town have signed striker James Collins from League Two rivals Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.

The 26-year-old joined Crawley last summer and scored 22 goals in 51 games.

In total, the former Shrewsbury, Hibernian and Northampton striker has found the net 109 times in 337 career appearances.

He has also won promotion out of League Two three times, most recently with the Cobblers in 2016.

"James is a proven striker, especially at this level," said Luton boss Nathan Jones.

"To score the amount of goals that he did - without being disrespectful to anyone - in a team that was fighting relegation, was first class."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.