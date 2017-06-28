Ben Gladwin: Blackburn sign QPR midfielder for an undisclosed fee

Gladwin scored 11 goals from 57 appearances in his first spell at Swindon

Blackburn have signed midfielder Ben Gladwin from Queens Park Rangers for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

Gladwin joined QPR from Swindon in 2015 but only played 17 games for the club and has had four loan spells away.

Three of those were back at Swindon, where he played 18 times, scoring twice, from January to May this year.

The 25-year-old is Blackburn's fourth summer signing following their relegation to League One and comes a day after the arrival of Bradley Dack.

