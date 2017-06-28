Garry Thompson: Morecambe re-sign forward after Wycombe exit

Garry Thompson scored to give Wycombe a 3-2 lead in their FA Cup defeat at Tottenham in January

Morecambe have re-signed veteran forward Garry Thompson on a one-year deal after his release by Wycombe.

The 36-year-old started his career with the Shrimps and helped them win promotion to the Football League, scoring in their play-off final win over Exeter in 2007.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to be honest. I'm so glad to be back," Thompson said.

Morecambe have also re-signed 34-year-old midfielder Michael Rose on a one-year deal.

Rose made 50 appearances for the Shrimps last season after joining on a one-year deal in August.

"I spoke to the manager last season and there was never really any doubts in my mind that I would re-sign," he said.

