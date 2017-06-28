Fabio Borini: Sunderland striker set to join AC Milan

Borini played 26 times for Sunderland last season

Sunderland striker Fabio Borini is set to join Italian giants AC Milan, according to BBC Newcastle.

The Italian, 26, who scored two goals last season as Sunderland were relegated to the Championship, will have a medical on Thursday.

The Black Cats signed Borini for £10m in 2015, following a loan spell during the 2013-14 season.

The former Swansea and Roma player made 93 appearances in total for Sunderland and scored 17 goals.