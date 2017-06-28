Reading: Dutch midfielder Pelle Clement joins from Ajax on three-year deal

From the section

Pelle Clement made his senior debut for Ajax last season

Reading have made their first signing ahead of the 2017-18 season after agreeing a three-year deal with midfielder Pelle Clement from Ajax.

The Dutchman, 21, joins last season's beaten Championship play-off finalists for an undisclosed fee.

Clement is a graduate from the Ajax academy and made his senior debut for the club last season in the Dutch Cup.

"He is a young, very promising player with a good personality," Reading manager Jaap Stam said.

