Ryan Sessegnon: Fulham youngster signs first professional contract

Ryan Sessegnon made 30 appearances in all competitions last season

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon has signed his first professional contract, keeping him at the club until June 2020.

Sessegnon, who can play any position on the left-hand side, had been linked with moves to Premier League clubs Liverpool and Tottenham.

The 17-year-old made his debut aged 16 years and 81 days against Leyton Orient in the EFL Cup in August 2016.

He made 25 Championship appearances last season, starting in 17 games and scoring five goals.

"I'm excited to see what's in front of me at this club, hopefully we can all push on now," Sessegnon, who helped Fulham to the Championship play-offs, told the club website.

"Last year I got a lot of opportunities from the gaffer, and I just want to continue that."