Emyr Huws: Ipswich Town sign Cardiff City midfielder on four-year deal

Emyr Huws celebrates his late winner for Ipswich Town against Aston Villa

Ipswich Town have signed Wales international Emyr Huws from Championship rivals Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee, on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Town, scoring three goals in 13 games, including a late winner at Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Dean Gerken has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at Ipswich until 2019.

Gerken, 32, has played 92 times since signing from Bristol City in 2013.

"Emyr was outstanding for us last season. He was arguably our best player along with Tom Lawrence and he certainly made us a better team," said Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy.

Huws came through the ranks at Manchester City and has gone on to appear for Wigan, Birmingham and Huddersfield.

In total, he has scored 10 goals in 95 career league appearances.

