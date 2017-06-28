Stephane Zubar: Yeovil Town sign former Bournemouth defender on free transfer

From the section

Stephane Zubar (left) is a senior Guadeloupe international

League Two club Yeovil Town have signed former Bournemouth defender Stephane Zubar on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old has agreed a one-year deal at Huish Park.

Formerly with Plymouth, Bury, Port Vale and York City player, the Guadeloupe international most recently played for non-league side Weymouth.

He started his senior club career with French side Caen, before moving to England in 2010 to join Argyle, for whom he started 33 league games.

