Leon Britton: Swansea City midfielder signs improved contract

Leon Britton has signed an improved one-year contract with Swansea City, with an option of another year if he plays enough games next season.

The 34-year-old midfielder has represented Swansea in all the top four divisions since 2002, playing more than 520 games for the Welsh club.

"I am very happy. Everyone knows how much the club means to me," he said.

"I just spoke with the chairman and it was just a five minute conversation phone call and everything was agreed."

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins paid tribute to the club's stalwart.

"Leon has been and still is a fantastic servant to this football club," said Jenkins.

"He is a model pro and we are very proud he is representing Swansea City.

"I hope this new contract paves the way for Leon to remain with us for many more years to come.

"He has made a tremendous contribution to this club, both on and off the pitch, over the last 15 years."

The new deal also guarantees Britton a coaching role at Swansea after he retires from playing. He has been doing his coaching badges with the Football Association of Wales.

"It (coaching) is something I spoke to the chairman and manager [Paul Clement] about," Britton said.

"There is maybe an opportunity when I decide to finish my playing time at Swansea the club will keep me on in some capacity.

"It is still something to speak about later on down the line but we have had discussions about.

"At the moment I am focusing on the football side of things and when that finishes we will sit down and see what the club are thinking.

"I have done the B licence and the A licence with the FAW the season just gone."

Go out at right time

Britton helped Swansea avoid relegation from the Football League and rise up the divisions to become a top-eight club in the Premier League.

He made 18 appearances last season and feels he can still hold his own in the Premier League.

"I am delighted with the option of another year which gives me a target coming into the new season to try and hit the criteria to get an extension as well," he added.

"I feel fit. I am training hard and well with the rest of the squad.

"When I have played I feel I can still contribute to the team. If I felt I couldn't I would not want to extend my time at Swansea.

"I want to make sure I go out at the right time. I still feel there is enough in the tank to go ahead.

"It depends how the manager wants to use me next season and the seasons coming."

After having joined from West Ham United, initially on loan, in 2002, Britton remained at Swansea until 2010 when he left for Sheffield United - only to return to Swansea just months later.