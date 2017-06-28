Frank Nouble: Newport County sign ex-West Ham striker

Frank Nouble left West Ham to join West Brom

Newport County have signed former West Ham United striker Frank Nouble on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old made 13 appearances for the Hammers in the Premier League and Championship after coming through Chelsea's academy.

Nouble played for Gillingham and Southend United last term, having previously represented nine clubs on loan, including Welsh side Swansea.

"I'm delighted we've signed Frank," said Newport boss Michael Flynn.

"He's the right age for us and I'm looking forward to getting him fully fit and getting the best out of him.

"Once we've got that, we've got a Premier League player in the making.

"He's already proved his quality with West Ham and at big clubs in the Championship.

"It's now the time for Frank to get his career back on track."

Nouble added: "After speaking to the manager and assistant manager Wayne [Hatswell] as well, I liked the ambition here.

"I'm looking forward to every minute and second of the season and getting the opportunity to come and play some football and hopefully take this club to higher places."