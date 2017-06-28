Torquay United agree to delay decision on Plainmoor future

National League side Torquay United have played at Plainmoor since 1921

A decision on the future of Torquay United's Plainmoor stadium has been delayed until the club's owners produce "comprehensive" plans for a new ground.

Chairman Clarke Osborne is keen to buy the freehold of the ground, which is owned by Torbay Council.

Both parties say "concern" among fans over the "controversial" prospective purchase has led to the postponement.

"We completely understand the need for the council to fully scrutinise our plans for a new stadium," said Osborne.

"The results of our recent survey and representation by fans has clearly indicated a level of concern surrounding our proposed first phase, in bringing stability and sustainability to the club."

Mayor of Torbay Gordon Oliver added: "The planned purchase of the freehold of Plainmoor has proved controversial with certain fans, and that is why I have agreed with the club's new owners that this first phase should be postponed."