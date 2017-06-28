Kyle Lafferty: Hearts sign Northern Ireland forward on two-year deal

From the section

Northern Ireland's Kyle Lafferty is returning to Scottish football with Hearts

Northern Ireland forward Kyle Lafferty has joined Hearts on a two-year deal, subject to a medical.

Lafferty, 29, was a free agent after leaving Norwich City and has previously played for Burnley, Rangers, Sion and Palermo.

Hibernian were also interested in Lafferty, who has 58 senior international caps.

Defenders Christophe Berra and Rafal Grzelak and forward Cole Stockton have already joined Hearts this summer.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hearts confirmed that Nigeria left-back Juwon Oshaniwa had left by mutual consent.

After coming through Burnley's youth ranks, Lafferty became a first-team regular at Turf Moor and moved to Rangers for a fee in excess of £3m in 2008.

He won three Scottish Premier League titles with the Ibrox side and also featured in the 2009 Scottish Cup final win over Falkirk.

A season in Switzerland and one in Italy followed before his return to England with Norwich.

The Canaries loaned him to Turkey's Caykur Rizespor in 2015 and Birmingham City the following year.

Lafferty has scored 78 club goals and 20 at international level.

