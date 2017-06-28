Scott Tanser: St Johnstone sign left-back on one-year deal

Scott Tanser (left) played across five seasons for Rochdale before joining Port Vale last summer

St Johnstone have signed Scott Tanser and hope to include him in their squad for Thursday's Europa League first qualifying round first leg with Trakai.

Tanser, 22, has agreed a one-year deal with Saints, having previously played for Rochdale and Port Vale.

The Englishman has made more than 60 senior appearances.

"The club are doing what we can for Scott to be granted international clearance in time for tomorrow night's match with FK Trakai," said Saints.

Midfielder Stefan Scougall has also joined the Perth club this summer.

