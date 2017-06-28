Swindon Town sign Port Vale's Ben Purkiss and Shrewsbury's Olly Lancashire

Right-back Ben Purkiss (left) captained Port Vale during the 2016-17 season

Swindon Town have signed defenders Ben Purkiss and Olly Lancashire on free transfers from Port Vale and Shrewsbury respectively.

Right-back Purkiss, 33, spent most of his career at York and Walsall, before moving to Vale in 2015.

Centre-half Lancashire, 28, has signed a two-year deal after having his Shrewsbury contract cancelled.

The former Rochdale man made his senior debut for Southampton in 2008 and played 16 League One games last season.

"The target this season will be to get promoted. We'll be grafting and working with that in mind," said Purkiss, who has signed an undisclosed-length deal.

Lancashire added: "You want to win silverware as a footballer and the last time I was in League Two I won promotion with Rochdale, so I'll be looking to do the same here."

