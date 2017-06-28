Viktor Fischer: Middlesbrough winger sold to Mainz for undisclosed fee

From the section

Viktor Fischer has 15 caps for Denmark

Middlesbrough winger Viktor Fischer has joined Bundesliga side Mainz for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old joined Middlesbrough for around £3.8m from Ajax last summer and made 16 appearances for the club.

The Denmark international struggled with a knee injury for much of the season and failed to score for the Teessiders, but made three assists.

He joins Mainz, who finished 15th in Germany's top tier last season, on a four-year deal.

