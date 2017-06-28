Randy Wolters: Dundee sign Dutch winger on two-year deal

Randy Wolters playing for Den Bosch in 2013

Dutch winger Randy Wolters has joined Dundee on a two-year deal.

Wolters, 27, leaves Go Ahead Eagles, who had loaned him to ADO Den Haag this year, and has also played for Utrecht, Emmen, Den Bosch and VVV-Venlo.

Dundee manager Neil McCann has also recruited Lewis Spence, Scott Allan and Roarie Deacon during the summer transfer window.

"Winger Randy has been a regular in the Eredivisie," Dundee said on their website.

