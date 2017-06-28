Mekhi McLeod: Accrington Stanley sign former Rangers winger

John Coleman
John Coleman said he hopes Mekhi McLeod will "find his football home at Accrington"

League Two side Accrington Stanley have signed former Rangers winger Mekhi McLeod on a one-year contract.

The 20-year-old, who spent time with Eastleigh and Billericay Town last season, was released by Scottish Premiership side Rangers last summer.

"I took a gamble and moved to Rangers under Mark Warburton, which was a great experience, but I didn't make a first-team start," he told the club website.

"I want to settle at a club now and establish myself."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story