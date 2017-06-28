Mekhi McLeod: Accrington Stanley sign former Rangers winger

From the section

John Coleman said he hopes Mekhi McLeod will "find his football home at Accrington"

League Two side Accrington Stanley have signed former Rangers winger Mekhi McLeod on a one-year contract.

The 20-year-old, who spent time with Eastleigh and Billericay Town last season, was released by Scottish Premiership side Rangers last summer.

"I took a gamble and moved to Rangers under Mark Warburton, which was a great experience, but I didn't make a first-team start," he told the club website.

"I want to settle at a club now and establish myself."

