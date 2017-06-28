Mekhi McLeod: Accrington Stanley sign former Rangers winger
League Two side Accrington Stanley have signed former Rangers winger Mekhi McLeod on a one-year contract.
The 20-year-old, who spent time with Eastleigh and Billericay Town last season, was released by Scottish Premiership side Rangers last summer.
"I took a gamble and moved to Rangers under Mark Warburton, which was a great experience, but I didn't make a first-team start," he told the club website.
"I want to settle at a club now and establish myself."
