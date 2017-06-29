Wes Brown: Crewe 'move on' from interest in ex-Manchester United & England defender

Wes Brown made five league appearances for Blackburn Rovers last season

Crewe Alexandra are "looking at different options" after being unable to meet with former Manchester United defender Wes Brown.

The Alex had hoped to sign the former England international, 37, when he was released by Blackburn following their relegation from the Championship.

"He was supposed to come in and speak to us," assistant manager Kenny Lunt told BBC Radio Stoke.

"He never did come in. It would have been nice to sit down with him."

Lunt added: "Since then we've moved on and we're now looking at different options.

"I wouldn't say there's no chance [of signing him] but we've got a list of players that we're looking at."

League Two side Crewe have signed one new defender this summer, Michael Raynes from Carlisle United, but they have lost Jon Guthrie to Walsall and Ollie Turton to Blackpool.