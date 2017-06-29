Scottish Gossip: Lafferty, Hearts, Hibs, Deila, King

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kyle Lafferty became an instant Hearts idol after snubbing Hibs boss Neil Lennon to sign for the Tynecastle outfit. Ex-Norwich and Rangers striker Lafferty was scheduled to meet Lennon as the Edinburgh rivals vied for his signature. However, as one of his advisers waited at Hibs' training ground, Lafferty opted for Hearts.

Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila has described Rangers chairman Dave King's claims over Celtic's six consecutive league titles as "stupid".

Deila, reacting to King's assertion that four of Celtic's six championships don't count as Rangers weren't in the top flight at the time, said: "That's a stupid thing for him to say. It's not Celtic's fault that they were out of the league."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hailed his son Anton after the midfielder featured in the side's 1-0 pre-season victory against BW Linz in Austria. Anton is a free agent after leaving Swindon and is training with Celtic ahead of trying to join an English club ahead of the new season.

Kilmarnock are eyeing a move to a new training complex for the start of the 2018/19 season. The Rugby Park outfit are assessing potential local sites with a view to the construction of a centre to house both the first team and the youths.

