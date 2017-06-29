David Healy confident Linfield will go through to play Celtic

Linfield beat San Marino champions La Fiorita 1-0 in the first leg

Linfield boss David Healy is confident his team will see off San Marino's La Fiorita to secure a Champions League meeting with Scottish giants Celtic.

The Irish Premiership title holders take a slender 1-0 into Tuesday's away leg of their match against La Fiorita thanks to a late Jordan Stewart goal.

"I believe we were the better team and proved it," said Healy after the first leg at Windsor Park.

"But they have some decent players and we knew we would get a game."

Getting through to the second qualifying round would earn Linfield 540,000 euro in prize money from Uefa.

Former Glentoran and Swindon Town player Stewart came on as a substitute in the 60th minute of Wednesday's game.

"I knew Jordan would give us that bit of quality - you can see it in training when he leaves guys for dead," former Northern Ireland striker Healy said.

"He showed great composure and it was a fantastic goal on his debut.

"Jordan was desperate to come to Linfield. He lives round the corner and his grandfather played for Linfield.

"I was delighted to get the win and a clean sheet.

"Our fans got a wee bit edgy which you expect in a home tie.

"It would have been nice to get a second or third, but the way the players kept going was a credit to them and their fitness levels."