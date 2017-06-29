Tom Eastman: Colchester United defender signs new contract

Tom Eastman scored three goals for Colchester United last season

Colchester United defender Tom Eastman has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two side.

The 25-year-old former Ipswich Town youngster has made more than 230 appearances for the U's, but was hampered by injury last season.

Options have also been taken up in the contracts of left-back Lewis Kinsella and winger Drey Wright, both 22.

Wright has featured 101 times for the U's, while Kinsella joined from Aston Villa last summer.