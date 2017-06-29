Carlisle United: Hallam Hope and Kelvin Etuhu sign for League Two club

Etuhu made 91 appearances in three seasons at Bury

League Two Carlisle have signed striker Hallam Hope and midfielder Kelvin Etuhu following their release from Bury.

Hope, 23, made 39 appearances last term, scoring five goals, while Etuhu, 29, played 22 times but both were released at the end of the season.

Hope scored five goals in 25 appearances for the Cumbrians during a loan spell in the 2015-16 campaign and joins on a two-year-deal.

Etuhu has also signed a two-year contract after three years at Bury.

"I've probably chased Hallam more than I've ever chased anyone else through my whole life - ex-wife, ex-partner and current girlfriend included," Carlisle manager Keith Curle said.

