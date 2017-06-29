Ousseynou Cisse: MK Dons sign Mali midfielder from Tours FC

From the section

Ousseynou Cisse (left) becomes MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson's third signing of the summer

MK Dons have signed Mali international Ousseynou Cissé on a free transfer from French Ligue 2 club Tours.

The 26-year-old former SC Amiens, Rayo Vallecano and Dijon midfielder player can also play at centre-back and has made more than 160 career appearances.

"We have a good contact in France that recommended him - we've watched quite a lot of him," MK boss Robbie Neilson told the League One club's website.

"He'll bring physicality and strength to the middle of the pitch."

