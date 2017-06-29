Patrick Brough: Morecambe sign defender after release by League Two rivals Carlisle

Brough is primarily a full-back but can play anywhere on the left-hand side

Morecambe have signed defender Patrick Brough following his release by League Two rivals Carlisle.

The 21-year-old has played 49 games for the Cumbrians since his debut in 2013 but only two came last season.

He was loaned to National League North side Salford City in November, making 22 appearances and also had a loan spell with Lincoln City.

Brough has signed a one-year contract at Morecambe, with the option for a further year.

