Chris O'Grady: Chesterfield sign striker on two-year deal after Brighton exit

Chris O'Grady started his career with Leicester City

Chesterfield have signed striker Chris O'Grady after his release by Brighton.

O'Grady, 31, spent last season on loan with Championship side Burton Albion, scoring once in 26 league appearances.

"It's the type of club and the type of project that is just perfect for me. The objective is to get the club back to where it belongs - in League One," O'Grady told the club website.

"I had other offers but Chesterfield were the first to come in for me and it just felt right."

