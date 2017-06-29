BBC Sport - Crusaders are prepared for tough a physical battle against Latvian side FK Liepaja

Crusaders prepared for tough physical battle - Baxter

Manager Stephen Baxter says his Crusaders side are prepared for a physical battle against FK Liepaja in the Europa League.

The Irish Premiership runners-up play the Latvians in the first qualifying round, with the first leg at Seaview in Belfast on 29 June.

Meanwhile, Liepaja coach Mareks Zuntners reports on his trip to Northern Ireland to watch the Crues in pre-season action.

Top videos

Video

Crusaders prepared for tough physical battle - Baxter

Video

Watch: Bolt wins in one of his final 100m races

Video

Grainger 'not surprised' by funding overhaul demand

  • From the section Sport
Video

GB's Farah eases to 10,000m win

Video

Hansen & Gatland play down 'hostility' claims

Video

Van Niekerk breaks Johnson's 300m world record

Video

Walkden wins historic second World Championship crown

Video

McEnroe on the greatest Wimbledon match

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Benn & Collins to fight again - 21 years on

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Birds and bees interrupt tennis

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Most nervous' team selection for Warburton

Audio

Wimbledon’s Greatest Moments

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Evert on funny accents, Connors and Princess Diana

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories