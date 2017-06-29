BBC Sport - Crusaders are prepared for tough a physical battle against Latvian side FK Liepaja
Crusaders prepared for tough physical battle - Baxter
- From the section Football
Manager Stephen Baxter says his Crusaders side are prepared for a physical battle against FK Liepaja in the Europa League.
The Irish Premiership runners-up play the Latvians in the first qualifying round, with the first leg at Seaview in Belfast on 29 June.
Meanwhile, Liepaja coach Mareks Zuntners reports on his trip to Northern Ireland to watch the Crues in pre-season action.