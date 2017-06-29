Yan Klukowski: Torquay United sign York City midfielder

Yan Klukowski's only season at York was hampered by injury

Torquay United have signed York City midfielder Yan Klukowski on an undisclosed-length contract.

Klukowski played 29 times in his only season at York, helping them win the FA Trophy at Wembley, but could not help them avoid National League relegation.

The 30-year-old moved to York after his release by Newport, having scored eight times in 73 games for the Welsh side.

"He is a strong guy who can play anywhere down the spine of the team," Gulls boss Kevin Nicholson said.