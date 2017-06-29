Egypt's Essam El Hadary moves to Saudi Arabia

In January Essam El Hadary became the oldest player at the Africa Cup of Nations just two days after his 44th birthday.

Egypt international Essam El Hadary becomes the first foreign goalkeeper to sign for a Saudi Arabian club.

The 44-year-old has signed a one-year deal with Al Taawoun FC from Egyptian club Wadi Degla.

For the first time from next season Saudi clubs will be allowed to sign overseas keepers.

I wish to make the fans proud there and add a new chapter to my history." El Hadary said after signing his contract.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation also agreed to increase the number of foreign players that clubs can sign from four to six for next season.

It will be El Hadary's third stint playing outside Egypt after playing for Swiss club Sion and then at Al Merreikh in Sudan.

El Hadary became the Africa Cup of Nations' oldest player as helped Egypt reach the final of the tournament earlier this year in Gabon as they lost 2-1 to Cameroon.