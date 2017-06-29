Hibernian: Ofir Marciano signs a four-year contract after leaving Ashdod

Israeli goalkeeper Ofir Marciano made 28 appearances for Hibernian on loan last season

Hibernian have completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Ofir Marciano on a four-year contract.

The 27-year-old Israeli international joins from Ashdod for an undisclosed fee, after spending last season on loan at Easter Road.

"It was not so easy, but I'm happy to get it done finally," Marciano told Hibs TV.

"My first season was hard and I didn't really know what Hibs means, but it was an amazing experience."

Marciano made 28 appearances for Hibs last season as the Edinburgh club secured their return to the top-flight by winning the Championship.

He is the club's fourth signing of the summer - after Efe Ambrose, Danny Swanson and Simon Murray - and will compete with Ross Laidlaw for the starting goalkeeper slot in the Premiership this season.

"I wanted to become a better player when I came here and I think I did that," Marciano said.

"That's why I wanted to come back to Hibs - because I have everything here to be a better player.

"And of course the fans are amazing and it's a privilege to play in front of them every week."