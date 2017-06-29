Joe Fryer: Middlesbrough goalkeeper joins Stevenage on loan

Joe Fryer
Joe Fryer kept two clean sheets in 14 games at Hartlepool last term

League Two side Stevenage have signed Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Fryer on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance for Boro, but did play for the under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy last term.

Fryer, who has been with Middlesbrough since he was 15, also made 14 appearances during a loan spell at Hartlepool last season.

He will compete with Jamie Jones and Chris Day for the number one spot.

