Joe Fryer: Middlesbrough goalkeeper joins Stevenage on loan
-
- From the section Football
League Two side Stevenage have signed Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Fryer on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance for Boro, but did play for the under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy last term.
Fryer, who has been with Middlesbrough since he was 15, also made 14 appearances during a loan spell at Hartlepool last season.
He will compete with Jamie Jones and Chris Day for the number one spot.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.