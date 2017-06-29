Joe Fryer: Middlesbrough goalkeeper joins Stevenage on loan

Joe Fryer kept two clean sheets in 14 games at Hartlepool last term

League Two side Stevenage have signed Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Fryer on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance for Boro, but did play for the under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy last term.

Fryer, who has been with Middlesbrough since he was 15, also made 14 appearances during a loan spell at Hartlepool last season.

He will compete with Jamie Jones and Chris Day for the number one spot.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.