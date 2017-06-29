Celtic: Midfielder Kundai Benyu joins club on four-year contract

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has made two signings so far this summer

Celtic have completed the signing of teenage midfielder Kundai Benyu from Ipswich Town.

The 19-year-old moves to the Scottish treble-winners on a four-year deal and will join up with the squad at their training camp in Austria.

"It's a massive honour to sign for the Scottish champions and one of the world's great clubs," Benyu told the Celtic website.

"It's a great opportunity for me to develop under Brendan Rodgers."

Benyu, who is described by Celtic as a box-to-box midfielder, did not feature in the Ipswich first team but was part of the top-team set-up.

He was loaned to National League side Aldershot Town and netted five goals in 23 appearances.

"I'm looking forward to meeting up with my new Celtic team-mates," he added.

"I know there's a lot of hard work ahead of me but I am ready for this, I'm looking forward to the challenge and I can't wait to get started."