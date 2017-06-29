Celtic: Midfielder Kundai Benyu joins club on four-year contract

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has made two signings so far this summer

Celtic have completed the signing of teenage midfielder Kundai Benyu from Ipswich Town.

The 19-year-old moves to the Scottish treble-winners on a four-year deal and will join up with the squad at their training camp in Austria.

"It's a massive honour to sign for the Scottish champions and one of the world's great clubs," Benyu told the Celtic website.

"It's a great opportunity for me to develop under Brendan Rodgers."

Benyu, who is described by Celtic as a box-to-box midfielder, did not feature in the Ipswich first team but was part of the top-team set-up.

He was loaned to National League side Aldershot Town and netted five goals in 23 appearances.

"I'm looking forward to meeting up with my new Celtic team-mates," he added.

"I know there's a lot of hard work ahead of me but I am ready for this, I'm looking forward to the challenge and I can't wait to get started."

