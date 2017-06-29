Britt Assombalonga: Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton wants to keep striker

Britt Assombalonga joined Forest from Peterborough in the summer of 2014

Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton insists he has no plans to sell Britt Assombalonga following talk of interest from Premier League side Burnley and Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Assombalonga, 24, has scored 30 goals in 47 Championship starts since a £5.5m move to the City Ground in August 2014.

"I don't want Britt to go anywhere," Warburton told BBC Radio Nottingham. "He is a goalscorer.

"He showed his value at the end of last season and we know what he can do."

Warburton said it was not surprising that striker Assombalonga was attracting interest.

"Good players are sought after by other clubs, it's as simple as that," Warburton added.

"We are really clear that we don't want Britt to go anywhere, we are delighted with the work he is doing. But every player in the world market has a price on their head.

"We haven't got to sell any players. The owners have been so supportive so far. If any deal represents a good value for Nottingham Forest then we will do it.

"That is not a lack of ambition or desire, that is just sound business practice. Right now we don't want to lose any of our better players."