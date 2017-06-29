Michael Keane: Everton close to signing Burnley defender

Michael Keane is close to leaving Burnley for Goodison Park

Everton are closing in on a £25m deal for England defender Michael Keane from Premier Legaue rivals Burnley.

Keane, 24, has been a top target for Everton manager Ronald Koeman and he revealed his admiration for the ex-Manchester United player last season.

Talks are continuing and Everton hope to secure a deal before they report back for pre-season training on Monday.

United were at one stage interested in re-signing Keane, who was sold to the Clarets for £2m in 2015.

Keane made his England debut against Germany in Dortmund in March and had an outstanding season for Burnley on their return to the Premier League.

The proposed signing continues Everton's ambitious summer after their £30m deal for England Under-21 goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from Sunderland and a £24m move for Ajax captain Davy Klaassen.

Everton director of football Steve Walsh is also a big fan of Keane from his time at Leicester City, who the defender spent a successful loan spell with and who had an offer for Keane turned down last summer.

Keane and Pickford were both nominated for the Professional Footballers' Association Young Player Of The Year award in 2017, which was won by Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli.

Everton are still waiting to announce the signing of Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez, who has had a medical and agreed personal terms on a £5.2m move. He is on duty with Spain Under-21s as they prepare to face Germany in the European Championship final in Poland.

Nigeria striker Henry Onyekuru, 20, confirmed on his Instagram account that he is also moving to Everton in a £7m deal, although the youngster will be loaned to Anderlecht for 12 months. The Toffees are also yet to announce this transfer.

Keane's expected arrival will not be the end of Everton's big spending, with manager Koeman determined to test Swansea City's resolve to keep 27-year-old Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Toffees may also conduct further business with Burnley this summer after reports talks have opened over striker Andre Gray.

Keane's former club United will profit from any deal after inserting a 25% sell-on clause in his initial transfer.

United manager Jose Mourinho ended any pursuit of Keane by opting to sign Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica for £31m.