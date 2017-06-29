Shay McCartan: Bradford City sign Accrington Stanley forward for undisclosed fee

From the section

Shay McCartan has won two caps for Northern Ireland

Bradford City have signed Accrington Stanley forward Shay McCartan for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old scored 11 goals in League Two last season and made his Northern Ireland debut against New Zealand in May.

He is the second player to join the Bantams this week after forward Dominic Poleon signed from AFC Wimbledon.

Stuart McCall's side start their League One campaign with a home match against Blackpool on Saturday, 5 August.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.