Lisa Evans: Arsenal Ladies sign Scotland international winger

Lisa Evans helped Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga title in 2016

Arsenal Ladies have signed Bayern Munich and Scotland winger Lisa Evans.

Evans, 25, signed for German side Bayern in July 2015 from Bundesliga rivals Turbine Potsdam, who she joined from Glasgow City in 2012.

The former St Johnstone trainee has won 48 caps for Scotland, scoring 12 goals, and is part of their Euro 2017 squad.

"She has played at the top level for many years now and she joins us from a strong side," manager Pedro Martinez Losa told the club website.

Evans won the women's Bundesliga with Bayern in her first season at the club, in 2015-16. They finished runners-up to Wolfsburg last season.

Details of the length of her Arsenal contract have not been disclosed.