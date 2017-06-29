Carla Humphrey: Bristol City Women sign Arsenal Ladies forward

Carla Humphrey scored one goal in 17 appearances on loan at Doncaster

Bristol City Women have signed Arsenal Ladies and England Under-20 international forward Carla Humphrey.

Humphrey made 23 appearances for Arsenal after coming through the club's academy system, scoring three goals.

The 20-year-old joined Doncaster ahead of the 2016 Women's Super League One season, making 17 appearances.

"The exciting thing for me is that there is still so much potential to unlock," Bristol City manager Willie Kirk told the club website.

Details of the length of Humphrey's contract have not been disclosed.