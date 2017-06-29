Fernando Llorente: Swansea City striker breaks arm while cycling on holiday

Fernando Llorente
Fernando Llorente was Swansea's top scorer last season with 15 goals

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente has fractured a bone in his lower arm in an accident while cycling on a family holiday.

But the 32-year-old is expected to be fit in time for Swansea's Premier League opener at Southampton on Saturday, 12 August.

The Welsh club says the Spaniard's pre-season training programme will be adjusted because of his injury.

Llorente was Swansea's top scorer last season with 15 goals from 33 games.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC