Fernando Llorente: Swansea City striker breaks arm while cycling on holiday

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente has fractured a bone in his lower arm in an accident while cycling on a family holiday.

But the 32-year-old is expected to be fit in time for Swansea's Premier League opener at Southampton on Saturday, 12 August.

The Welsh club says the Spaniard's pre-season training programme will be adjusted because of his injury.

Llorente was Swansea's top scorer last season with 15 goals from 33 games.