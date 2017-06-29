Barry Corr: Cambridge United release injury-hit striker

Barry Corr only made seven appearance for the U's last season because of an ongoing knee injury

League Two side Cambridge United have released striker Barry Corr, with his contract running out on Friday.

The 32-year-old former Southend man joined Shaun Derry's U's before the 2015-16 campaign, but has had his playing time limited by injuries.

Last month, Cambridge said they would hold discussions with Corr and had been helping him regain full fitness.

"Its been a frustrating situation for both parties and has by no means been an easy decision to make," said Derry.