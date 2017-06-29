Barry Corr: Cambridge United release injury-hit striker
League Two side Cambridge United have released striker Barry Corr, with his contract running out on Friday.
The 32-year-old former Southend man joined Shaun Derry's U's before the 2015-16 campaign, but has had his playing time limited by injuries.
Last month, Cambridge said they would hold discussions with Corr and had been helping him regain full fitness.
"Its been a frustrating situation for both parties and has by no means been an easy decision to make," said Derry.