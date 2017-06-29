Matt Harrold: Crawley Town striker signs new deal until end of 2017-18 campaign

Matt Harrold made only 15 appearances last season after dealing with injuries to his knee and Achilles tendon

Crawley striker Matt Harrold has signed a new contract to stay with the League Two side until the end of next season.

Harrold has scored nine goals in 68 games for Crawley since signing from Bristol Rovers in June 2014.

The 32-year-old acted as player-manager in the Reds' final game of last season following Dermot Drummy's departure.

"I feel like I've got a bit of a point to prove after my injuries and the tough season last year," he told the club website.